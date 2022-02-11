Cordova residents discuss concerns with MPD during public safety meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in Cordova gathered tonight for a public safety meeting with city leaders and the head of the Memphis Police Department.

Recruiting and reducing crime were the main concerns brought up from police and residents tonight, however not all of them thought this meeting was enough to help solve crime in the area.

Dozens of concerned residents turned out to hear from Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis... and ask what the community and the department could do about crime in the area.

Chief Davis talked about how the department is looking to reduce violent and property crimes, but police can’t do that without more boots on the ground.

She says the department is looking at bringing back retired officers, putting sub-precincts in the area and starting a neighborhood watch group, specifically for businesses.

“We want to hear what’s on your mind if we want to share what we know, sometimes we do a really poor job of communicating what we’re doing and how we’re trying to impact crime in Memphis, so this gives us a chance to go straight to the public and do it,” Assistant Chief of MPD Don Crowe said.

But the overall concern among residents like Ronald McCorkle.. is the need for more officers.

“It was a waste of time. They come out during election time. That’s why they’re here. Because I know that it’s an election year. They’re not here for concerns about Cordova. We’re concerned about Cordova. We’re concerned about taking our community back,” Cordova resident Ronald McCorkle said.

McCorkle has lived in Cordova for 26 years.

He says he wanted to hear from the county about crime and wants to see more patrols in the area.

“I want to have something done in the neighborhood, not just a meeting. This does a no good. What we need is some action not just words,” McCorkle said.

Christine Fortenberry is part of a neighborhood group on the app Nextdoor called “Take Back Cordova.”

She hopes police and local leaders will reach out to communities online about what they’re seeing.

“You want to know; we are there in a lot of it the gunshots. It’s drag racing up and down Germantown, little things that kind of turned into big things,” Cordova resident Christine Fortenberry said.

She says Thursday’s meeting was another step to finding a solution to problems in the area.

“I think our first concern here in the community is how we come together. How can we if I change here and we know that the police is a big part of it but as community what can we do and how can we pull together, and I think this was a great start,” Fortenberry said.

