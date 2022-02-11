Breakdown: Why February is a great month to see several planets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -February 8 – We will start the month with a view of Mercury which will be at its morning peak. Mercury is tiny so it can be hard to see but on the morning of February 8th, before sunrise, you may be able to spot Mercury when the sun is still below the horizon but Mercury is above it.

In order to view Mercury, you will need a clear view of the southeastern horizon; look for bright Mars and Venus, which will be in the same area of the sky.

On the same day of February 8 the Alpha Centaurid Meteor Shower meteor shower will peak. It will be active through February 21st but the best night for viewing will be on February 8th. On this night you can expect to see roughly 5 meteors per hour. To view the meteor shower look for the constellation Centaurus, which is the radiant point.

Just a day later on February 9, Venus will be at greatest brightness. Venus is bright normally, but on the morning of February 9th, it will be especially bright. Venus will be sharing the same part of the sky as Mars and Mercury, low above the southeastern horizon.

On the mornings of February 11 to 16, it will be a triple treat as Venus, Mars and Mercury will be visible. Check all three out shortly before sunrise.

On the morning of February 12th, Venus and Mars will be in conjunction, which means they’re rising at the same angle and direction and will be close together. Venus will be shining bright and Mars’ will display a distinctive reddish hue. Look toward the southeast.

On Feb 27th morning the waning crescent moon forms a line with Mars and Venus 60 minutes before sunrise on February 27, 2022. You’ll need binoculars or a small telescope to view and be sure to get away from city lights.

