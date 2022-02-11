Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Almost spring-like temperatures give way to a much colder weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s in spots. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a stray shower possible late. Lows will drop into the upper 30s by sunrise. Winds will turn north at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s all day. There could be a few flurries, mainly in northeast MS. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph. Lows will be in the mid 20s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will warm back into the 50s for Valentine’s Day with lots of sunshine. It will be even warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Rain or storms are likely late Wednesday into Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

