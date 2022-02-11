79th Annual Al Chymia Shrine Circus kicks off February 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 79th Annual Al Chymia Shrine Circus is coming the Agricenter Showplace Arena February 17 – 20.

Circus Producer Larry Clark joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the big show.

“I’m bring in all the big guns,” Clark said. “I got Mongolian strong men, contortionist, aerialist, motorcycle jumpers, everything. It’s going to be amazing.”

All seats are general admission. Tickets are $10 for kids 3-10, kids 2 and under are free, and admission is $20 for those 10 and up.

