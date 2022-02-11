Advertise with Us
$75K grant will expand rural healthcare provider workforce programs in Tenn.

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rural Health Association of Tennessee has announced the expansion of its rural healthcare provider workforce programs through a $75,000 grant from Amerigroup.

The grant will be used to support recruitment and retention for healthcare professionals residing in rural areas across Tennessee.

Jacy Warrell, Executive Director of Rural Health Association of Tennessee, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the need, how the funds will be distributed, and the strategies being used to attract people into the healthcare field.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

