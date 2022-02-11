2 former Tigers selected for NFL Combine
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The path to the NFL just gets brighter for a couple of former Tiger football players.
Wide Receiver Calvin Austin and Offensive Lineman Dylan Parham are both invited to the NFL Combine next month in Indianapolis.
Austin, the former walk-on from Harding Academy, was voted the most impressive Wide Receiver at the Sr. Bowl for invited players.
Parham earned a starting job over other Power 5 players in the game.
