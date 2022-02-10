Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warm end to the week with your First Alert to a cold blast this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:24 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air will allow temperatures to remain well above average for the next couple of days, but a weekend cold front will bring another round of cold air back to the Mid-South.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a light North wind and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a brief wintry mix along with temperature falling from the upper 40s during the morning into the mid 30s by the afternoon and ending in the mid 20s overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

