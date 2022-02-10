USDA offers tips to keep Super Bowl fans safe from foodborne illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are planning to get together with friends and family to watch the Super Bowl, it is important to have food safety in mind.

USDA Food Safety Expert Karen Hunter joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some food management tips so you don’t have worry about people getting food poisoning.

Hunter also talked about some of the unexpected place where foodborne illness causing germs can be found.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.