Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley...
United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley Caldwell during the mixed team aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event to give the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years.

Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld each earned their first Winter Games medals.

Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals and the U.S. title was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full.

The 28-year-old Caldwell is in her fourth Olympics but has never finished higher than 10th. She and Schoenefeld have been dating for about three years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crittenden County Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said there is little evidence that M-Vac...
Request for re-testing DNA from West Memphis Three murder scene denied
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Memphis shooting leaves 4-year-old in critical condition
Memphis shooting leaves 7-year-old in critical condition
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating
FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7,...
Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19