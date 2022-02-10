Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown drove through a tent at a vaccine distribution event at Foothills Mall in Maryville.
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown drove through a tent at a vaccine distribution event at Foothills Mall in Maryville.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who drove through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent nearly hitting staff in May of 2021 was granted judicial diversion, a type of probation for first-time offenders, on Monday.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown drove through a tent at a vaccine distribution event at Foothills Mall in Maryville. According to a report, the tent had multiple health departments and national guard personnel inside at the time.

A deputy who witnessed the event stopped Brown shortly after, during which she told the deputy her actions were a form of protesting the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

The woman also reportedly told the deputy she only went through the tent at 5 miles per hour, but the report showed that she drove through the tent at a “high speed.”

She was seen in court on Feb. 7, in which she was granted probation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

Latest News

DEA Houston shuts down Wholesale Rx Inc. Distribution Operations
DEA shuts down Cordova pharmaceutical company for selling opioids to black market
Memphis police
Man shot, killed in Frayser; one person detained
2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty
Attorneys representing Young Dolph’s murder suspects named
$75K grant will expand rural healthcare provider workforce programs in Tenn.
Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion
Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion