Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who drove through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent nearly hitting staff in May of 2021 was granted judicial diversion, a type of probation for first-time offenders, on Monday.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown drove through a tent at a vaccine distribution event at Foothills Mall in Maryville. According to a report, the tent had multiple health departments and national guard personnel inside at the time.

A deputy who witnessed the event stopped Brown shortly after, during which she told the deputy her actions were a form of protesting the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

The woman also reportedly told the deputy she only went through the tent at 5 miles per hour, but the report showed that she drove through the tent at a “high speed.”

She was seen in court on Feb. 7, in which she was granted probation.

