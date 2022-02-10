Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Plans unveiled for improvements at Walnut Grove and Farm Road intersection

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials unveiled new plans Wednesday night for improving safety at one extremely busy intersection.

Walnut Grove at Farm Road near the entrance to Shelby Farms sees heavy traffic daily, whether four wheels or two.

It’s bicyclists and other pedestrians the city hopes to protect by removing the left turn lane from Walnut Grove onto southbound Farm Road.

“I’m glad to share that after talking about this to all the stakeholders around this area, everyone was in agreement that the need for that left turn lane was very low, and that the safety benefits that result by eliminating it were a better priority,” said Nick Oyler, the manager of Memphis Bikeway & Pedestrian Program.

Planned improvements also include rumble strips for drivers coming off Walnut Grove headed north on Farm Road and an elevated crosswalk in that same stretch.

City officials say they also plan to “rebuild” a small island of grass at that intersection to add metal bollards (posts), curbs, and gutters.

The crosswalk spanning Walnut Grove will also be straightened and guardrails will be added. The goal is to start construction by July.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage

Latest News

Beale Street Brewing celebrates Memphis icons with ‘Soul Brew’ collection
Beale Street Brewing celebrates Memphis icons with ‘Soul Brew’ collection
Completion date announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park
Completion date announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park
MLGW works to get power restored to all customers
MLGW works to get power restored to all customers
One Memphis-Shelby County school remains closed following ice storm