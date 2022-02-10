Plans unveiled for improvements at Walnut Grove and Farm Road intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials unveiled new plans Wednesday night for improving safety at one extremely busy intersection.

Walnut Grove at Farm Road near the entrance to Shelby Farms sees heavy traffic daily, whether four wheels or two.

It’s bicyclists and other pedestrians the city hopes to protect by removing the left turn lane from Walnut Grove onto southbound Farm Road.

“I’m glad to share that after talking about this to all the stakeholders around this area, everyone was in agreement that the need for that left turn lane was very low, and that the safety benefits that result by eliminating it were a better priority,” said Nick Oyler, the manager of Memphis Bikeway & Pedestrian Program.

Planned improvements also include rumble strips for drivers coming off Walnut Grove headed north on Farm Road and an elevated crosswalk in that same stretch.

City officials say they also plan to “rebuild” a small island of grass at that intersection to add metal bollards (posts), curbs, and gutters.

The crosswalk spanning Walnut Grove will also be straightened and guardrails will be added. The goal is to start construction by July.

