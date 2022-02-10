One Memphis-Shelby County school remains closed following ice storm
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All Memphis-Shelby County schools and district offices will open Thursday except for one school.
Due to ongoing power outages following last week’s ice storm, Sharpe Elementary School will remain closed.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools says it remains in close contact with Memphis Light, Gas and Water regarding a timeline for when power will be restored on this campus.
