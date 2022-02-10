Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One Memphis-Shelby County school remains closed following ice storm

(WRDW)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All Memphis-Shelby County schools and district offices will open Thursday except for one school.

Due to ongoing power outages following last week’s ice storm, Sharpe Elementary School will remain closed.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says it remains in close contact with Memphis Light, Gas and Water regarding a timeline for when power will be restored on this campus.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage

Latest News

Beale Street Brewing celebrates Memphis icons with ‘Soul Brew’ collection
Beale Street Brewing celebrates Memphis icons with ‘Soul Brew’ collection
Completion date announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park
Completion date announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park
Plans unveiled for planned improvements for Walnut Grove and Farm Road intersection
Plans unveiled for improvements at Walnut Grove and Farm Road intersection
MLGW works to get power restored to all customers
MLGW works to get power restored to all customers