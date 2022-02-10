MLGW says it’s unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) leaders say they don’t know whether more than a dozen robberies of tree-trimming crews last year made the current power outage, which has lingered for a week, any worse.

Tree branches growing near powerlines pose a risk because they can fall on the lines, knocking out power during a storm.

“Even with the ice storm like this, you get entire trees that come down or large limbs that come down and they can do a lot of damage,” said Alonzo Weaver, MLGW’s chief operating officer.

Last year, MLGW set a goal of trimming tree branches away from 1,400 miles of line, but their contracting crews were only able to complete 621 miles, less than half.

In October, MLGW’s vice-president of engineering, Nick Newman, explained to the Memphis City Council why tree trimming crews didn’t reach their goal.

“We are having trouble keeping the contract crews here due to robberies,” Newman said. “We’ve had over 15 I believe this year. “These folks are being robbed and so when they get robbed, they want to leave.”

Newman said crews were robbed of their equipment and personal belongings, like backpacks, which included their credentials to be in the country since most tree trimmers are immigrants.

Wednesday, MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young and Chief Operating Officer Alonzo Weaver told Action News 5 they couldn’t say if those robberies made the current power outage any worse.

“I do not know whether I can speak to whether they had any impact or would have any impact on this storm due to the nature of this storm,” said Young.

Weaver said the robberies weren’t necessarily the main factor for crews not meeting their tree-trimming goal.

“There are many factors,” Weaver said.

Some of the factors include staffing issues and COVID-19, they said.

They said they always have tree trimmers available and are working to improve how much work gets done this year.

“We do want to get to the 1,400 miles. I think that’s important to the reliability of the electric grid,” Weaver said.

