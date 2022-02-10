MLGW to host mobile food pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MGLW will host a mobile food pantry tomorrow, February 11, at the Dave Wells Community Center on Chelsea Avenue.

Food donated by the Mid-South Food Bank will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until resources run out.

All household representatives must show a valid ID with their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address. No more than two households per vehicle will be allowed and recipients are asked to stay in their car and complete a form while volunteers load food into the vehicle.

Their goal is to help up to 500 households affected by the recent ice storm.

