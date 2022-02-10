MLGW crews work against the clock to restore power in day 8 of outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands are still without power in Shelby County, a week after getting hit by an ice storm. MLGW crews say they have been working 24/7 to get that power restored.

MLGW’s original goal was to get power restored for remaining customers by midnight Thursday. But during this process, crews continue to find damage including downed power lines.

Neighbors in the Glenview historic district experienced a scary situation with a live power line Wednesday. They were without power the entire week because a line fell behind resident Barry Ford’s house. A neighbor’s dog came in contact with it and was electrocuted, but ultimately survived.

Ford said he and his neighbor both called MLGW to report the fallen line and were told every time that it was not an emergency.

This time, after calling, Ford called Action News 5. An MLGW crew went out to the location too and restored their power.

“We just wanted some semblance of normalcy,” said Ford. “I understand emergencies have to be prioritized. We didn’t realize this was an emergency until the poor dog almost died from electrocution.”

MLGW said 90 contract crews are working with 19 local crews to restore power.

