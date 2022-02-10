Advertise with Us
Mild end to the week with a weekend cold blast on the way

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy and mild this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s. Winds will be variable at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid 40. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds by afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph. It will be cloudy with a stray shower possible Friday night and temperatures dropping through the 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling from 40s in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon. There could be a few flurries. Lows will be in the mid 20s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will warm back into the 50s for Valentine’s Day with lots of sunshine. It will be even warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Rain or storms will be possible by Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

