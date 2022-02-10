Advertise with Us
Memphis shooting leaves 4-year-old in critical condition

Memphis shooting leaves 4-year-old in critical condition
(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis Wednesday night.

Memphis police responded to the shooting on Doris Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

A 4-year-old boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects in the shooting are possibly traveling in a white four-door Infiniti. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

