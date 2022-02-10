Memphis police investigating 2 overnight shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police reported two overnight shootings Thursday morning leaving one person dead and another injured.
The first shooting happened at midnight on McLemore Avenue where police say they found a man fatally shot.
The suspect is believed to be known to the victim but is still at large, according to Memphis police.
A second shooting happened on Henrietta Road around 1:14 a.m.
Police say a man was inside a home when shots were fired from outside and struck him.
He arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle in non-critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information in either of these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
