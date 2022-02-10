Memphis police investigating 2 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police reported two overnight shootings Thursday morning leaving one person dead and another injured.

The first shooting happened at midnight on McLemore Avenue where police say they found a man fatally shot.

The suspect is believed to be known to the victim but is still at large, according to Memphis police.

At 12 am, officers responded to a shooting at 740 E. McLemore. One male was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased. The suspect responsible is possibly known to the victim but remains at large at this point. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 10, 2022

A second shooting happened on Henrietta Road around 1:14 a.m.

Police say a man was inside a home when shots were fired from outside and struck him.

He arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information in either of these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

