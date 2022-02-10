Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gabriel Borders has been charged in the shooting death of a man that was attempting to steal his car.

According to the affidavit, on February 4 Roger Crigler Jr. and a juvenile were trying to steal a car on Mason Street. The car alarm went off and Borders came out oh the home the car was in front of with an AK style rifle in his hands, shooting Crigler before going back inside.

The report says Crigler was later taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Borders told police that he shot the man attempting to steal his car, but at no point did he contact police about the incident prior to Crigler’s death.

Borders is charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.