Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gabriel Borders has been charged in the shooting death of a man that was attempting to steal his car.

According to the affidavit, on February 4 Roger Crigler Jr. and a juvenile were trying to steal a car on Mason Street. The car alarm went off and Borders came out oh the home the car was in front of with an AK style rifle in his hands, shooting Crigler before going back inside.

The report says Crigler was later taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Borders told police that he shot the man attempting to steal his car, but at no point did he contact police about the incident prior to Crigler’s death.

Borders is charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crittenden County Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said there is little evidence that M-Vac...
Request for re-testing DNA from West Memphis Three murder scene denied
Charles Connors mugshot
McDonald’s shooter charged with attempted first-degree murder

Latest News

City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
City Watch: Man missing for two weeks
Early morning three-car crash leaves one dead
Early morning three-car crash leaves one dead
TN Senator Bill Hagerty talks infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge
TN Senator Bill Hagerty talks infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge
TN Senator Bill Hagerty speaks on infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge