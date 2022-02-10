Advertise with Us
LIVE: 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases are up by another 432 with 92 additional pediatric cases, according to the health department dashboard.

Shelby County also reported another 5 virus-related deaths.

Though cases are much lower compared to beginning the year, Tennessee is among the top five states in the nation that continue to trend high in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the New York Times

There have been 232,596 confirmed and probable cases in the county with a death toll of 2,988 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Active cases are at about 6,042 with 1,804 among children -- school-aged children also account for 31% of all active cases.

Shelby County is making progress, slowly but surely, towards the goal of “herd immunity.” So far, Shelby County has reached 79.3% of its 700,000 vaccination goal.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 555,023 total people vaccinated
  • 2,426 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
  • 1,198,160 total vaccinations administered

Find more COVID-19 data for Shelby County at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

This story will be updated momentarily.

How to spot an unauthorized at-home COVID test
USDA offers tips to keep Super Bowl fans safe from foodborne illness
