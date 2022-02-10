‘It is the most common birth defect that exists’: Medical expert talks risk factors of congenital heart defects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - February is American Heart Month and each year more than 40,000 children are born with a congenital heart defect (CHD).

American Heart Association volunteer medical expert Dr. Keila N. Lopez joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how social determinants of health affect both adults and children living with congenital heart defects.

“It is the most common birth defect that exists,” Dr. Lopez said. “And in fact, now-a-days because or medical and surgical technologies we have more adults living the congenital heart disease than we have children.”

Dr. Lopez also talked about the primary risk factors for CHDs.

