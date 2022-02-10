Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘It is the most common birth defect that exists’: Medical expert talks risk factors of congenital heart defects

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - February is American Heart Month and each year more than 40,000 children are born with a congenital heart defect (CHD).

American Heart Association volunteer medical expert Dr. Keila N. Lopez joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how social determinants of health affect both adults and children living with congenital heart defects.

“It is the most common birth defect that exists,” Dr. Lopez said. “And in fact, now-a-days because or medical and surgical technologies we have more adults living the congenital heart disease than we have children.”

Dr. Lopez also talked about the primary risk factors for CHDs.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crittenden County Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said there is little evidence that M-Vac...
Request for re-testing DNA from West Memphis Three murder scene denied
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

School bus stop sign
11-year-old girl hit by school bus recovering from broken pelvis
How to spot an unauthorized at-home COVID test
How to spot an unauthorized at-home COVID test
How to spot an unauthorized at-home COVID test
Memphis police investigating shooting on Henrietta Road
Memphis police investigating 2 overnight shootings
USDA offers tips to keep Super Bowl fans safe from foodborne illness
USDA offers tips to keep Super Bowl fans safe from foodborne illness