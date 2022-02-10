Hogs upset No. 1 Auburn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday night was SEC night in college hoops and it was a big one at Fayetteville where the Arkansas Razorbacks host the No. 1 Auburn Tigers.

Bud Walton Arena was in a whiteout. The Hogs are only 1-11 against AP No. 1 teams.

The Plainsmen of Bruce Pearl came in 22-1 on the season, 10-0 in the SEC. Jaylin Williams came up big early as Arkansas controlled the first half by double digits, but took only a 3-point lead into the break after Wendell Green canned the last second jumper 28-25.

Second half, the Hogs were down 2. Jaylin Williams, who wound up with 13 points and 11 rebounds got free for the layup and sent the game into overtime tied 66 all.

Razorbacks were on the run in the extra period. JD Note knocked down a big 3 to put the Hogs up for good 69-68. With the time running out, Auburn couldn’t get anything to drop Razorbacks and went on to get the upset with a final score of 80-76 in overtime as fans stormed the court. Arkansas moves to 19-5 on the season.

