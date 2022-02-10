Advertise with Us
First Alert to an arctic blast this weekend with a look at your Super Bowl forecast

A blast of cold returns Saturday, February 12, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of nice spring-like days are expected for the Mid-South to end the workweek.

Dry air will allow temperatures to remain well above average for through Friday, but this warmth will unfortunately be short-lived as a cold front descends moves into the region on Saturday.

Next 3 Days (Feb 10-12, 2022)
Cold temperatures will be the main story this weekend. With little moisture through the column, only sparse coverage of rain possibly mixed with snow will occur.

Futurecast - Saturday, February 12, 2022
While still below-average, our temperatures will slightly rebound by Super Bowl Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 40s... significantly cooler than conditions expected at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA where Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will play.

  • Kick-off is at 5:30 PM CT Sunday and will air here on Action News 5.

Temperatures will be so warm across Southern California that Super Bowl 2022 could be hottest on record.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a Heat Advisory through Sunday evening as some areas could be near 90 degrees.

Super Bowl Sunday forecast for Memphis and Inglewood, CA
Temperatures across the Mid-South will gradually warm through the extended forecast.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
