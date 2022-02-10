Federal funding provides free, discounted internet options for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Free and discounted internet opportunities are available for eligible Memphians thanks to federal funds.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federally funded resource providing internet service and device discounts for low-income households.

If your household is eligible you can receive up to a $30 a month discount on your internet service.

You can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

Only one monthly service and device discount is allowed per household.:

With the $30 discount, eligible Memphians can receive free internet service from providers like AT&T.

To receive the connected device discount, you need to enroll in the ACP. The internet company will then provide a discount to the consumer.

So who’s eligible? There are three ways you can qualify.

One is through your household income. You qualify if your income is 200% or less than the federal poverty guidelines.

The second way is if you or a dependent participate in government programs like SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, or others, or if you or a dependent already receive a Lifeline benefit.

Visit to ACPbenefit.org for more information.

