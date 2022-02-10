Early morning three-car crash leaves one dead
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at I-240 and Poplar Avenue at 1:12 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.