Early morning three-car crash leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at I-240 and Poplar Avenue at 1:12 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At 1:12 am this morning, MPD responded to a three-vehicle crash at I-240 and Poplar where one person was pronounced deceased on the scene. One person was xported to ROH Critical and three people were transported to Baptist East non-critical. Charges are unknown at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 10, 2022

