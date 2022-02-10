Completion date announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A one-of-a-kind sporting facility in Memphis’ Liberty Park now has a completion date.

The Memphis Sporting and Event Center is part of the multi-million dollar facelift to the historic fairgrounds.

Action News 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the construction. The site was once the home to the Mid-South Fair. Now, it will be home to various festivals and events.

The construction zone sitting there now will soon be the new home to a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment development known as Liberty Park.

The revitalization plans for the historic fairgrounds have been in the works for nearly a decade. Those plans are now reality as the foundation for the Memphis Sports and Events Center is in place and steel beams are up.

Project Manager Andre Nowell says it’s the biggest project he’s been a part of.

“The largest piece of steel that I’ve seen,” said Nowell. The largest crane that I’ve seen. Once we’re all done, I think we’re projecting 100,000 man hours.”

The city’s division of Housing and Community Development says the 227,000 square-foot facility will focus on indoor youth and amateur sports.

Building the space has not been done without challenges. Nowell says pandemic supply chain issues caused material delays, but the design team worked to find solutions.

Mary Clair Borys, manager of with the city’s development division says the sports and events center will have two venues for hosting multiple sports tournaments at the same time.

“This is a project that has been a dream of leaders of Memphis for a long time,” said Borys.

It will also have courts for basketball and volleyball, and a 75,000 square-foot events pavilion to host trade shows, sporting events, graduations, and more.

“This is going to be a game-changer for the Memphis economy,” said Borys.

Construction remains on time and on schedule. The facility is expected to be complete in October.

