Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City Watch: Man missing for two weeks

City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 47-year-old Steven Taylor, two weeks after he was last seen.

According to police, Taylor left his home on January 27 to meet with a friend, but he has not been seen or heard from since. He is now listed as a missing endangered adult.

Taylor was last seen wearing a grey and yellow hoodie with a red, blue and white jacket and dark pants.

If seen, please contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crittenden County Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said there is little evidence that M-Vac...
Request for re-testing DNA from West Memphis Three murder scene denied
Charles Connors mugshot
McDonald’s shooter charged with attempted first-degree murder

Latest News

Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief
Early morning three-car crash leaves one dead
Early morning three-car crash leaves one dead
TN Senator Bill Hagerty talks infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge
TN Senator Bill Hagerty talks infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge
TN Senator Bill Hagerty speaks on infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge