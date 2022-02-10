City Watch: Man missing for two weeks
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 47-year-old Steven Taylor, two weeks after he was last seen.
According to police, Taylor left his home on January 27 to meet with a friend, but he has not been seen or heard from since. He is now listed as a missing endangered adult.
Taylor was last seen wearing a grey and yellow hoodie with a red, blue and white jacket and dark pants.
If seen, please contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
