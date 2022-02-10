City Watch: Man missing for two weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 47-year-old Steven Taylor, two weeks after he was last seen.

According to police, Taylor left his home on January 27 to meet with a friend, but he has not been seen or heard from since. He is now listed as a missing endangered adult.

Taylor was last seen wearing a grey and yellow hoodie with a red, blue and white jacket and dark pants.

If seen, please contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

***CITY WATCH ALERT***



MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: STEVEN TAYLOR



If seen please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.



***PLEASE SHARE*** pic.twitter.com/WbIsNkmX54 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.