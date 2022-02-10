Beale Street Brewing celebrates Memphis icons with ‘Soul Brew’ collection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new series of brewskis are hitting the Bluff City market and honoring Memphis icons.

Beale Street Brewing unveiled its Soul Stew collection Wednesday as a celebration of people who have made a lasting impression in Memphis, including former Mayor Willie Herenton.

The four-pack of beer celebrates the city’s rich history of musicians, athletes, entrepreneurs, and political leadership.

The beer line will only be available in the 901.

