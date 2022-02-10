7-year-old gunshot victim recovering at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis family is breathing a sigh of relief, as 7-year-old Legend Johnson is in stable position after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Johnson was in his home on Doris Avenue when shots were fired into the home just after 7 p.m. that evening.

“It was terrible,” said Johnson’s aunt Katrina Johnson. “I panicked, and I rushed here as fast as I could.”

Katrina was at work when she got the call from one of her nephews that Legend had been shot.

She arrived just after he was taken by paramedics to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

“All I could think about was his little face and how small he is,” Johnson said. “I thought... I thought the worst.”

Johnson later told us this is not the first time her sister’s home has been the target of a drive-by shooting.

She said it’s actually the third time, all committed by the same person, who the family named to police, saying they saw the person hanging out of the vehicle and firing into the home Wednesday evening.

Memphis Police have not released that name or whether charges have been sought but do list on their social media page that the suspect(s) is/are possibly known to the victims.

“Clearly, they are reckless, and they have no type of regard for human life,” Johnson said. “I know they know there are a lot of women and children that live here.”

A spokesperson from Le Bonheur says they have treated 16 children for gunshot wounds in 2022, the latest addition being Johnson.

Memphis Police add onto the juvenile statistics, stating 4 juveniles have been killed from gunshot wounds in 2022.

According to Johnson, her sister Katrina, Legend’s mother, is doing much better knowing her son is stable in the hospital, awaiting to be released and returned home.

“Even when it happened, he was telling us ‘I’m OK. I’m OK.’” Johnson said. “He’s been strong the whole time. It’s really amazing. I know God has been with him this whole time.”

In the future, Johnson worries how many more times this will happen to her sister’s family before justice is served to the people responsible.

“There’s no peace here,” Johnson said. “My mom lives here, and she doesn’t have any peace. She’s a 62-year-old woman. She doesn’t deserve that. These kids, they are traumatized because if they hear a firework, they think it’s gunshots. Nobody deserves to live like this.”

Memphis Police says this investigation is active and ongoing.

The report states several cameras in the area, both home security and SkyCop, were observed by officers that could have captured the incident.

As of now, MPD says they are possibly looking for a white four-door Infiniti in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

