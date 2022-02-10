2 Sumatran tigers join Memphis Zoo
Welcome to Memphis Gusti and Dari!
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is adding two new tigers, Gusti and Dari, with hopes of expanding the Sumatran tiger population through a breeding program.
The zoo says these tigers will serve as ambassadors to educate the public on their need for conservation to ensure their survival.
Gusti is a male tiger who is 4 years old.
Dari is the female tiger and is 7 years old.
The pair come after the zoo’s 16-year-old Sumatran tiger Ratu died mid-January.
