2 Sumatran tigers join Memphis Zoo

Welcome to Memphis Gusti and Dari!
Memphis Zoo's Sumatran Tigers Dari and Gusti
Memphis Zoo's Sumatran Tigers Dari and Gusti(Memphis Zoo)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is adding two new tigers, Gusti and Dari, with hopes of expanding the Sumatran tiger population through a breeding program.

The zoo says these tigers will serve as ambassadors to educate the public on their need for conservation to ensure their survival.

Gusti is a male tiger who is 4 years old.

Dari is the female tiger and is 7 years old.

The pair come after the zoo’s 16-year-old Sumatran tiger Ratu died mid-January.

Memphis Zoo's Sumatran tiger Ratu dies
Memphis Zoo's Sumatran tiger Ratu dies(Memphis Zoo)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

