1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240

Crash on I-240 on Poplar
Crash on I-240 on Poplar(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after multiple crashes were reported on I-240 overnight. One of the cars even went up in flames.

Two different crashes happened on I-240 near Poplar within one hour of each other.

The first crash happened around midnight.

But Memphis Fire Department dispatch told us they received a call about the second crash just after 1 a.m. and say two people were taken to Baptist East -- at least one person is dead.

Our traffic says all eastbound lanes reopened around 6:40 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

