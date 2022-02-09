Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld gives insight as COVID-19 cases decline

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To mask or not to mask?

The question has been asked as COVID-19 cases continue to decline after the recent winter surge.

The CDC suggests that 99% of the U.S. should keep masking up since the transmission rate of the recent variants has been higher than those seen in the past.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to give some insight on the current state of the pandemic and best practices to help prevent infection.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 77 new deaths, over 2K cases reported
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Feb. 9
13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County
As some states plan to lift school mask mandates, the CDC says nationwide COVID numbers aren't...
Mask mandates mixed for schools amid warnings from CDC
Mid-South expected to see slow decline of COVID-19 cases in coming weeks
Mid-South expected to see slow decline of COVID-19 cases in coming weeks