Warmer again today, but temperatures plummet this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cool morning with temperatures in the 30s, we will see temperatures climb into the lower to mid 60s this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine today and a clear sky tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 30s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in mid to upper 30s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: There will be a few clouds on Thursday morning, but more sunshine is expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly lower as winds switch to the north. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Friday will also be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Low temperatures are Friday night will stay around 50 degrees as clouds move into the area.

WEEKEND: A cold front will move into the Mid-South on Saturday. There could be some light snow along the front in the the afternoon and early evening. We are not anticipating any significant accumulation since temperatures will mostly be above freezing. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will slowly climb with more sunshine next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Monday and lower 50s Tuesday.

