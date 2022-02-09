The warm up continues, but a weekend cold front will bring a big chill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow, but above average temperatures and a dry pattern will remain. A more potent cold front moves through Saturday bringing much colder air back to the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix along with temperatures falling from near 50 during the morning hours into the mid 30s by the afternoon and ending in the mid 20s overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows again near 30. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

