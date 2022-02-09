Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on first-degree murder suspect

Walgreens homicide suspect photos
Walgreens homicide suspect photos(MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over a month after a woman was gunned down outside of a Walgreens, U.S. Marshals Task Force is still searching for the murder suspect.

Marshals have announced that there is now a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Gregory Morton. Morton is wanted for first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Dec. 29 around 1 p.m. outside of the Walgreens on South Perkins Road.

The woman, identified as Juanita Washington an administrator at LYE Academy, was sitting in her car when the suspect pulled up in a white van, got out and shot her several times, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-601-1575. All information provided is kept confidential and anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance

Latest News

Watch Live
Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld gives insight as COVID-19 cases decline
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 77 new deaths, over 2K cases reported
Ramziddin Trowell
City Watch: MPD looking for endangered adult
Behind-the-scenes look at technology impacting public safety at Super Bowl LVI
Behind-the-scenes look at technology impacting public safety at Super Bowl LVI