U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on first-degree murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over a month after a woman was gunned down outside of a Walgreens, U.S. Marshals Task Force is still searching for the murder suspect.

Marshals have announced that there is now a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Gregory Morton. Morton is wanted for first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Dec. 29 around 1 p.m. outside of the Walgreens on South Perkins Road.

The woman, identified as Juanita Washington an administrator at LYE Academy, was sitting in her car when the suspect pulled up in a white van, got out and shot her several times, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-601-1575. All information provided is kept confidential and anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.