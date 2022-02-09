Tennessee governor requests review of ice storm damage for federal assistance eligibility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is asking for a federal review of damage from last week’s ice storm to determine if the state is eligible for federal assistance.

“We are pursuing every option to ensure areas affected by the recent floods and ice storm recover well and Tennesseans receive resources,” Gov. Lee said. “I thank our federal, state, and local partners who are assisting us in a thorough accounting of the damage incurred.”

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will coordinate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess damage.

