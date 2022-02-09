Advertise with Us
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Cookeville teen

Jazmine Christianna White was last seen Feb, 6, wearing black pants, black hoodie, black shoes, carrying a black backpack.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Jazmine Christianna White.

White is bi-racial, 5′6″, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

She was last seen Feb. 6, wearing black pants, black hoodie, black shoes, carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to call the Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

