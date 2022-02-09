South Memphis leaders coming together to cut crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis communities are coming together to reduce crime as Memphis is already seeing more murders than this time last year.

“The law, the lord, the leaders of the community all galvanizing together to cause liberation in the community,” said Rev. Ricky Floyd with The Pursuit of God Transformation Center.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Murphy joined police and faith leaders Wednesday to announce the “Better Community Summit.”

“We think this is part of a process to reduce violent crime in Memphis, which is something that all of us want,” said Murphy.

The program first launched in the Frayser community back in November, providing resources to address trauma associated with violence. Faith leaders felt it would be effective in South Memphis.

The summit is Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Pastors will hold sessions on different topics, conflict resolution, trauma responses, and community relationships.

“Our topic will touch on relationships at a community level, how to develop relationships that are sustainable because we live in a day now where we have to teach our young people how to cope with their friends being murdered,” said Pastor DeAndre Brown with Lifeline to a Dying World Ministries.

These new efforts to address crime and gun violence come as the city set new homicide records in 2020 and 2021.

Memphis police report 33 homicides so far this year, 27 of those investigated as murders.

Brown said being part of the summit is personal for him and the rest of the pastors who were once in the shoes of those they are preaching to.

“This is personal for us,” he said. “It’s not something that we read a book about, something that we came up with, a scheme to come and give to the community. We’ve lived this experience, so when we talk, we talk from experience.”

