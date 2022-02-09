Police: One killed in hit-and-run crash
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an incident where a pedestrian was hit in a hit-and-run crash at Jackson Avenue and Ayers Street on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m.
Police say that the person hit was pronounced dead on the scene and the responsible vehicle fled before police arrived.
No vehicle information is available at this point in the investigation.
