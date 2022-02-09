Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures continue

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds late. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Winds will be light.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the low 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and lows dropping into the upper 40s to around 50.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling from 50 in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon. There could be a stray shower or brief wintry mix, mainly in north MS. Many areas north of I-40 will remain dry. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance

Latest News

MLGW restoring power after ice storm
MLGW pushes projected power restoration date to Friday
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 2/9
WMC First Alert Weather
Warmer again today, but temperatures plummet this weekend
Frustration grows as MLGW customers wait for power to be restored
Frustration grows as MLGW customers wait for power to be restored