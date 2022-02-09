Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mod homes to help the unhoused in Orange Mound

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 got an update on the Orange Mound homeless shelter that was shut down by the City of Memphis last week.

While the shelter is being brought up to code on things, like fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, and indoor plumbing issues, bright orange containers were delivered to the Park Avenue property Tuesday.

The containers will soon be transformed into 10 private rooms for the unhoused.

Britney Thornton’s non-profit, Juice Orange Mound, teamed up with local contractor Dwayne Jones to create these individual mod homes. Each unit will be furnished and have heating, air, and internet access. A third container will provide shared bathroom facilities for the tenants.

The container units are designed to be transitional housing. Thornton said Juice intends to help the unhoused get back on their feet and into the workforce.

“The ice storm and COVID have impacted even the development team,” Thornton told Action News 5. “So, there have been multiple delays on this project. But I’m just excited to see it. It’s one of those things where I’m just like, I won’t get excited until we actually have it dropped. And so today, I’m like, they’re here and it’s crazy. I mean, the biggest hurdle is just trying to decorate it thoughtfully.”

Thornton said the main building, once it passes a new inspection, will be used primarily for programming and office space.

Shelby County Property Assessor Melvin Burgess said his office has assembled a team to help Juice Orange Mound bring the space up to code.

If you would like to help Juice Orange Mound furnish the mod homes or work on the landscaping around the containers, contact the group through their Facebook page or call the Juice office at 901-300-6621.

Thornton said they hope to do an overnight test run of the mod homes in a few days using sleeping bags provided by the TVA.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge

Latest News

Stax Museum
5 Star Stories: Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Cupid Crew sends love to older adults this Valentine's Day
Cupid Crew sends love to older adults this Valentine’s Day
Cupid Crew sends love to older adults this Valentine's Day
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin