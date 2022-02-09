Mod homes to help the unhoused in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 got an update on the Orange Mound homeless shelter that was shut down by the City of Memphis last week.

While the shelter is being brought up to code on things, like fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, and indoor plumbing issues, bright orange containers were delivered to the Park Avenue property Tuesday.

The containers will soon be transformed into 10 private rooms for the unhoused.

Britney Thornton’s non-profit, Juice Orange Mound, teamed up with local contractor Dwayne Jones to create these individual mod homes. Each unit will be furnished and have heating, air, and internet access. A third container will provide shared bathroom facilities for the tenants.

The container units are designed to be transitional housing. Thornton said Juice intends to help the unhoused get back on their feet and into the workforce.

“The ice storm and COVID have impacted even the development team,” Thornton told Action News 5. “So, there have been multiple delays on this project. But I’m just excited to see it. It’s one of those things where I’m just like, I won’t get excited until we actually have it dropped. And so today, I’m like, they’re here and it’s crazy. I mean, the biggest hurdle is just trying to decorate it thoughtfully.”

Thornton said the main building, once it passes a new inspection, will be used primarily for programming and office space.

Shelby County Property Assessor Melvin Burgess said his office has assembled a team to help Juice Orange Mound bring the space up to code.

If you would like to help Juice Orange Mound furnish the mod homes or work on the landscaping around the containers, contact the group through their Facebook page or call the Juice office at 901-300-6621.

Thornton said they hope to do an overnight test run of the mod homes in a few days using sleeping bags provided by the TVA.

