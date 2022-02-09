MLGW pushes projected power restoration date to Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is pushing back its projected date for full restoration of power following an ice storm that left tens of thousands of customers in the dark.

It is now day seven of power restoration efforts and MLGW says it expects all of its customers to be with power by Friday. The initial date was set for Thursday.

MLGW shared a Facebook post Wednesday morning reporting the change of date.

The post reads:

“Good morning. We are still working. #MLGW crews are saturating areas focusing on the largest outages while simultaneously working smaller and individual outages. Full restoration expected Friday. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo”

Many customers have been without power since Thursday morning when the storm hit and tell us they are not happy about it.

“It seems as though Memphis, Light, Gas and Water forgot we were even over here,” said longtime resident Juanita Massey.

Power has been restored to about 91% of customers meaning there are still more than 37,000 that remain without power.

