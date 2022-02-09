MLGW extends estimate on full power restoration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 40,000 MLGW customers were still without power to start day seven of power restoration following the ice storm. MLGW aimed to have that number down to about 25,000 by Wednesday night.

“We’re continuing to work and finding additional damage behind the fuse tap,” MLGW Senior Vice President and COO Alonzo Weaver said. “That makes this effort a little bit more daunting.”

Damage totals continue to climb for MLGW. The utility company is saying about storm damage is at about $14 million now.

The more damage crews find, the longer repair efforts take. MLGW is now estimating full restoration will take place by Friday night, not the day before as originally predicted.

“We’re doing our best to try to estimate when we will be complete with the restoration,” MLGW President and CEO JT Young said. “So, when we say by midnight Friday we’re trying to tell folks this is what we believe based on what we know today.”

“It’s too cold indoors. I wear gloves inside sometimes,” Michelle Gauvreau, who was without power on Wednesday, said.

For those MLGW customers who were on day seven of no power Wednesday, they can almost count the hours.

Both Sylvia Cox and Michelle Gauvreau tried hunkering down for the duration of the outage. Both live in the Sea Isle Park area.

Gauvreau has done it with the help of multiple layers of clothing. Cox was able to run a generator until Monday morning when it was stolen. She’s now staying at a friends home.

“Either Friday night or Saturday night it got down to 50 degrees in the den even with the house all shut off,” Cox said.

With frigid temperatures expected again over the weekend, the more sights neighbors get of line crews give them a little bit more hope.

“I see [utility crews] as close to here as I’ve seen them in the last week which is hopeful,” Gauvreau said.

But some customers are learning to not get their hopes up as restoration timelines are pushed back, and sometimes correct communication lags about individual outages.

“I think MLGW should be able to do better on the management side of providing accurate information to their customers,” Cox said.

Cox said she received a MLGW text messages saying her power was restored when in fact it was not.

To report an outage call 544-6500.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.