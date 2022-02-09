Advertise with Us
Mid-South organizations team up to help community recover from ice storm

By Camille Connor
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday marks day seven for thousands still without power in Memphis and Shelby County following last week’s ice storm.

The storm also caused a lot of damage to property.

Samaritan’s Purse, a non-profit organization that provides disaster relief, is coordinating with The Life Church in Memphis to help people recover from the storm.

Last week’s ice storm left hundreds of thousands without power. It also caused hundreds of trees to fall in the streets and on people’s homes and cars. Even the leftover ice has damaged roofs and cars.

Samaritan’s Purse will be mobilizing volunteers beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Life Church is hosting Samaritan’s Purse at the 255 Highland Street location. Those in need of assistance can call 901-275-9634 to report damage.

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers will be offering chainsaw work, roof tarping and debris clean up.

Anyone who want to volunteer can call 901-237-4678 or sign up at spvolunteer.org. Volunteers will be called upon within a day of signing up and will be asked to participate in an orientation.

