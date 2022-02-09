McDonalds shooter charged with attempted first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charles Connors was arrested after shooting at two McDonalds employees from the drive thru.

According to the affidavit, Connors was in the drive thru of the McDonalds on Poplar Avenue and was becoming irate with employees about his order and. After paying for his order, Connors referred to an employee using racial slurs.

At the next window, the employees issued a refund to him and he brandished a handgun to the two employees. He then fired a single shot into building through the window the employees were standing in front of. No injuries were reported.

The report says that Connors then fled then scene. He was later found and taken into custody where he admitted to the shooting.

Connors is charge with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.

