LIVE: MLGW gives updates on power restoration a week after ice storm

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is still working to restore power to customers seven days after an ice storm.

MLGW expects to have power restored for all customers by Friday.

As of Wednesday, 91.8% of customers have power. There are still over 34,000 customers without power.

For the latest outage updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

