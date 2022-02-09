Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance

Latest News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'
Watch Live
Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld gives insight as COVID-19 cases decline
A 7-year-old Texas boy is recovering after his neighbor's dog attacked him while he was walking...
7-year-old rescued from dog attack