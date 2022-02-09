Heart Awareness Month: 50,000 Black women die from heart disease yearly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every 36 seconds a person dies from heart disease in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Rajesh Kabra is a Cardiac Electrophysiologist with Methodist Healthcare that treats patients with heart disease daily.

“For the last two years our headlines have been dominated by the COVID pandemic and how it’s taking the precious lives in our community, in our country, and in the world around us. But just to keep things in perspective, heart disease is the number one killer in the United States,” Dr. Kabra said.

Heart disease is a major health issue for African American women, killing 50,000 African American women each year. According to the American Heart Association, only 36% of African American women know that heart disease is their greatest health risk.

The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting a challenge when it comes to awareness and prevention among patients.

“Right now, patients have been reluctant to go to the ER to go to their primary care physician or their cardiologist because they want to stay safe from COVID,” Dr. Kabra said.

Dr. Rajesh says healthy eating, exercise and consulting with a primary healthcare provider is key to preventing heart disease.

“Make sure they get back to physical activity, they get back to seeing their doctors regularly and not ignore any symptoms,” Dr. Kabra.

The American Heart Association also has tips on how to eat healthy and stay active on the organization’s website heart.org

