Grizzlies sweep season series vs. Clippers in blowout fashion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a night when Desmond Bane is selected for the NBA 3-point shootout during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland in a couple of weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies look to break out the brooms against the L.A. Clippers Tuesday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies have won the first three meetings against the Clippers and they wasted no time getting this one underway.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. spectacularly early on, took the ball right to the Clippers in the first quarter. Triple J with a double-double in the frame, plus many more after that 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots for Jackson. He has plenty of help on the boards from Stephen Adams, who just missed a double-double with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Trade acquisition Norman Powell tried to keep the Clippers involved, but only for a minute. There were 16 points for Powell in this one. Ja Morant gets anywhere on the court he wants to go, whenever he wants to go there. He made 16 points in the first half and dropped off 5 dimes and had 7 rebounds. Marant wound up with 30 points for the game.

It was a clean sweep of the Clippers as the Grizzlies ran away with it. The final score was 135-109. The Griz, now 38-18, next take off on a four-game road trip, starting at the Detroit Pistons Thursday night.

