Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies sweep season series vs. Clippers in blowout fashion

Grizzlies sweep season series vs. Clippers in blowout fashion
Grizzlies sweep season series vs. Clippers in blowout fashion(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a night when Desmond Bane is selected for the NBA 3-point shootout during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland in a couple of weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies look to break out the brooms against the L.A. Clippers Tuesday night at FedExForum.   

The Grizzlies have won the first three meetings against the Clippers and they wasted no time getting this one underway.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. spectacularly early on, took the ball right to the Clippers in the first quarter. Triple J with a double-double in the frame, plus many more after that 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots for Jackson.   He has plenty of help on the boards from Stephen Adams, who just missed a double-double with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.  

Trade acquisition Norman Powell tried to keep the Clippers involved, but only for a minute. There were 16 points for Powell in this one. Ja Morant gets anywhere on the court he wants to go, whenever he wants to go there. He made 16 points in the first half and dropped off 5 dimes and had 7 rebounds. Marant wound up with 30 points for the game.

It was a clean sweep of the Clippers as the Grizzlies ran away with it. The final score was 135-109.  The Griz, now 38-18, next take off on a four-game road trip, starting at the Detroit Pistons Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and...
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.
Weatherhead damage to blame for nearly 2,000 power outages in Shelby Co.

Latest News

Hogs upset No. 1 Auburn
Hogs upset No. 1 Auburn
Murray State Racer players Ja Morant and Shaq Buchanan at the March 20, 2019 NCAA Tournament...
Shaq Buchanan balls out for Hustle
DeAndre Williams
Tigers players welcome DeAndre Williams back from injury
Emoni Bates
Tigers’ Bates back from Michigan