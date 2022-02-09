Frustration grows as MLGW customers wait for power to be restored

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday marks the sixth day of no power for tens of thousands of Memphis Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers.

Mioshia Wilson and several of her neighbors who live in the Nutbush area have been without power.

On Berkshire Avenue off Graggland Circle, there’s a transformer blocking the road. Residents in the area have to drive on a neighbor’s front yard to get through.

Talked with a resident in the Nutbush area who is on day 6 of no power. She says they’ve called MLGW to report the downed power lines & transformer but when crews come out they say it’s not on the report & nothing gets done. @MLGW what’s the hold up? This on Berkshire & Graggland pic.twitter.com/20RZE93ugb — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) February 8, 2022

What’s more infuriating for these residents is seeing MLGW crews in the area with no results.

“I have spoken to reps on the emergency line,” said Wilson. “I have to report this everyday. I have been told that my power has been restored and I’m like, ‘no it’s not. I’m sitting at home every day. It has not been restored, so what are you talking about.’ And that’s when I was told from my call yesterday that they do not know what is causing the outage of me and the other 21 customers, and I’m telling them like, ‘dude, it’s a pole in the yard, it’s wires in the yard, it’s a transformer here. Just come and look and get the report right.’”

Wilson says MLGW crews have come, but some of the issues are not on the report and nothing gets done.

“It’s very frustrating and hard to deal with, but it’s been happening multiple days during my six days of no power. But then, that’s when you catch on. It’s actually MLGW and not the workers,” said Wilson.

MLGW says they are aware of customers getting notifications, indicating their power is on when that is not the case, and they are refining their messaging so it’s more accurate.

“As we bring a circuit back up, a feeder line that comes out of a substation, we register that in the system as that circuit is energized,” said Jim West, chief customer care officer at MLGW. “And our first assumption is that everyone along that circuit has had their power restored. Now, what happens is once the circuit is energized, really only then are we able to look downstream and see that there might be smaller outages.”

Action News 5 asked MLGW specifically why it hasn’t addressed the incident Williams reported. MLGW took down the location and said it will take a look, adding this is not how it intends to run business.

The company also says it is still on track for full restoration to be back up by the end of this week. MLGW has also said disconnections for non-payment have been suspended until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.